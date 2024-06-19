Azerbaijani State Social Protection Fund airs its revenues for 5M2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The revenues of the Azerbaijani State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population grew by 2.9 percent (78 million manat, or $45.88 million) to 2.76 billion manat ($1.6 billion) from January through May 2024, a source in the fund told Trend.

According to the source, SSPF's income from compulsory state social insurance during the mentioned period rose by 8.8 percent (187 million manat, or $110 million), totaling 2.29 billion manat ($1.35 billion).

Meanwhile, the fund's expenses amounted to 2.8 billion manat ($1.6 billion), which is 14 percent, or 347 million manat ($204 million) more than the same period in 2023.

To note, the SSPF revenues amounted to 6.67 billion manat ($3.9 billion) last year, which is 16.5 percent higher than in 2022, and its expenses stood at 6.08 billion manat or $3.58 billion (an increase of 15.8 percent).

