New infrastructure development underway at Hajigabul Industrial Park

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Construction work has commenced on a 40-hectare plot of land designated for the expansion of the Hajigabul Industrial Park, Trend reports.

Construction and Supply UnionLLC of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan is overseeing preparations for the project.

To execute the work, a contract valued at 7,9 million manat ($4.6 million) has been signed with Protean Construction OJSC. This initiative aims to enhance the industrial park's infrastructure and support its development.

