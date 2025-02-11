Kazakhstan plans to build new power plants by 2035

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 11. Kazakhstan plans to build new power plants with a total capacity of 26.5 GW by 2035, said Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov at a government meeting on nuclear energy, Trend reports.

At the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the implementation of the President’s directives on energy development and the creation of a nuclear cluster, given at the expanded government session, was discussed.



In line with the President’s task to accelerate the development of energy infrastructure and establish sufficient reserves, a forecast for the energy balance for 2025–2031 was presented. Considering the growing electricity demand, the country plans to introduce new power generation facilities with a total capacity of 26.5 GW by 2035, including through the modernization of existing power plants with private investments.

Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev reported on negotiations with potential suppliers for the construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant.



The prime minister stressed that the construction of the nuclear power plant must deliver maximum economic benefits for the country. When selecting a vendor, attention must be paid to increasing domestic value, localizing production, and ensuring technology transfer.

The meeting also addressed the prospects for the development of nuclear science and educational programs for training specialists in the nuclear industry. Expert opinions were shared by Timur Zhantikin, head of Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants LLP; Yerlan Batyrbekov, Director of the National Nuclear Center; and Sayabek Sakhiev from the Institute of Nuclear Physics.

To note, on October 6, 2024, a referendum on the construction of the nuclear power plant was held in Kazakhstan, with 71.12 percent of voters supporting the project.