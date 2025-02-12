Azerbaijani university to foster renewable energy research with BP Exploration Limited funding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. A renewable energy laboratory will be established at the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University by a grant from BP Exploration Limited's local representative office, Trend reports.

Initially, major renovation work will be carried out, and after that, the construction of the laboratory will start.

The university forecasts that the total cost of these works will amount to 836,758 manat ($492,210).

To note, BP Exploration Limited's representative office in Azerbaijan was registered in 2007. The company's legal representative is Gary Jones.

