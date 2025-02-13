EIA confirms Turkmenistan's rising oil reserves

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Turkmenistan continues to strengthen its position as a key energy producer, with proven oil reserves reaching 600 million barrels as of January 1, 2025, according to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), Trend reports.

The country’s crude oil and liquid petroleum fuels production totaled an estimated 275,000 barrels per day (b/d) in 2024, while domestic consumption stood at 154,000 b/d.

The Turkmenbashi Complex, located in the city of Turkmenbashi and Seydi, remains a key refining hub. The facility has a crude oil processing capacity of 200,820 barrels per calendar day (b/cd) and a vacuum distillation capacity of 40,900 b/cd, supporting both domestic energy needs and export ambitions.

In addition to its oil sector, Turkmenistan ranks among the world's top natural gas producers. The EIA estimates that the country’s proven natural gas reserves stood at 400 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) as of early 2025, placing it fifth globally. Dry natural gas production reached a record 3.0 Tcf in 2023, while consumption hit 1.6 Tcf—both the highest levels recorded since the EIA began tracking data in 1992.