Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan ups livestock and crop insurance collections

Economy Materials 12 February 2025 18:10 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan ups livestock and crop insurance collections

Follow Trend on

Evez Hasanov
Evez Hasanov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Azerbaijan's insurance premiums for agricultural livestock hit the nail on the head, reaching 2.1 million manat ($1.2 million) in 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan shows that this figure shows a decrease of 1.8 million manat ($1 million), or about 46.7 percent, when compared to 2023.

However, the payments for this type of insurance amounted to 1.33 million manat ($782,3), reflecting an increase of 250,000 manat ($147,058) or 23.3 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Meanwhile, premiums for agricultural livestock insurance in 2023 were 3.9 million manat ($2.2 million), with payments totaling over 1 million manat ($588,2).

Additionally, during the same period, the premiums for agricultural crop insurance amounted to 12.1 million manats, while payments were 5.2 million manat ($3 million). These figures show a decrease of 810,000 manat ($476,476), or 6.2 percent, in premiums and an increase of 3.7 million manat ($2.1 million) in payments compared to the previous year. In 2023, premiums for agricultural crop insurance reached 12.9 million manat ($7.5 million), with payments totaling 3.5 million manat ($2 million).

Notably, the overall volume of insurance premiums in Azerbaijan last year reached 1.3 billion manat ($764,6), marking an increase of 130.6 million manat ($76.8 million) or 10.7 percent compared to 2023. The total amount of payments made by insurance companies during the reporting period was 752.7 million manat ($442.7 million), reflecting an annual increase of 165.4 million manat ($97.2 million) or 28.1 percent.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more