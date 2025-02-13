Azerbaijan estimates its oil-condensate production for Jan. 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Oil-condensate production amounted to 2.3 million tons in Azerbaijan according to operational data for January of this year, the country's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"The volumes exported oil amounted to 2 million tons last year. In addition, 3.9 bcm of gas was produced last month, of which 2 bcm was exported,” the minister added.

To note, Azerbaijan achieved an oil condensate production of 29.1 million tons last year.

