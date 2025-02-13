Kazakhstan turns into largest importer of edible salt from Russia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 13. Kazakhstan has taken the lead among importers of Russian salt based on 2024 indicators, Trend reports via the Russian Federal Center for the Development of Agricultural Product Exports.

According to the Federal Center for the Development of Agricultural Product Exports, Russia increased its edible salt exports by 60 percent. The Center distinguished the top three importing countries in volume terms. The first place was occupied by Kazakhstan, which accounted for 45 percent of total salt exports.

China ranked second with 17 percent, followed by Mongolia in third place with 13 percent. Overall, Russian edible salt exports exceeded 45,000 tons in 2024, compared to 28,000 tons in 2023.

Over the past three years, trade turnover between Russia and Kazakhstan grew 1.5 times. By the end of 2024, Russia ranked second among Kazakhstan's trade partners. In the first 11 months of last year, mutual trade reached $24.2 billion.