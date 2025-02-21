Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
21 February 2025
Turkmenistan sees significant growth in cashless transactions in 2024

Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 21. The total volume of cashless transactions made through bank cards in Turkmenistan in 2024 exceeded 21.3 billion manat ($6 billion), Trend reports, citing Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

Payments made through terminals during this period amounted to 18.9 billion manat ($5.4 billion).

In 2024, payments made through the e-commerce system totaled more than 1.6 billion manat ($464 million), while those through the Mobile Bank system surpassed 19.6 million manat ($5.6 million)

The total amount of cashless payments made through ATMs exceeded 509.9 million manat ($145 million) and payments via the Internet Bank system reached over 3.1 million manat ($874,000). The report also revealed that over 266.1 million manat ($75.7 million) in cashless payments were processed through the Halkbank terminal.

Meanwhile, the volume of cashless transactions conducted through modern banking services amounted to 4.2 million manat ($1.2 million) in 2013. By 2023, this figure had exceeded 17.4 billion manat ($4.8 billion), demonstrating a remarkable increase in digital payments over the past decade. And as we can see, these figures have continued to grow steadily in 2024, indicating a sustained upward trend in cashless transactions.

If this trend continues, Turkmenistan could see even greater financial inclusion and efficiency in its payment infrastructure in the coming years.

