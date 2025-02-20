Lufthansa resumes flights to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 20. The German airline Lufthansa is resuming flights to Astana and Almaty cities of Kazakhstan after a five-week break, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

"The Almaty International Airport is pleased to announce the resumption of flights by Lufthansa. The airline will operate flights to Almaty five times a week and to Astana four times a week. Flights will be conducted on comfortable Airbus A340 and Airbus A330 aircraft with a three-class configuration," the press service of Almaty International Airport reported.

Lufthansa had suspended flights from Frankfurt to Almaty, Astana, and back from mid-January to mid-February 2025. This decision was due to the economic infeasibility of maintaining these routes during this period.



Earlier, the German airline suspended flights to Beirut until February 28, 2025, for security reasons.