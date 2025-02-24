Kazakhstan, Morocco remove visa barriers

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 24. The Kazakh government has approved a bilateral agreement with Morocco on visa exemption for holders of national/common passports, Trend reports.



Now, Kazakh citizens can travel to Morocco without jumping through hoops for visas.



"The document allows citizens of Kazakhstan and Morocco to freely cross the borders of each country without obtaining a visa, provided the stay does not exceed 30 days within a 180-day period," the statement says.



Additionally, passports must be valid for at least three months before their expiration date.



To note, the mutual visa exemption agreement was reached by the both foreign ministries of the two countries in September 2024.