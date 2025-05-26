Kazakhstan’s IsDB shareholding highlights growing influence in islamic finance sector

Kazakhstan continues to keep its nose to the grindstone as an active shareholder of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), showing it’s all in when it comes to Islamic finance and sustainable development. Even though its slice of the pie is on the smaller side when stacked against the heavy hitters, Kazakhstan's participation shines a light on its role as a steadfast ally in the Islamic realm. The country’s position as both a player in the game and a beneficiary of investments showcases a well-thought-out and all-encompassing strategy for working hand in hand with IsDB.

