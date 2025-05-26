Uzbekistan's IsDB funding going into energy, transportation, and agriculture

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has really stepped up to the plate for Uzbekistan, with total approvals hitting a whopping $2.7 billion by the end of 2024. This funding zeroes in on crucial sectors like agriculture, transportation, energy, education, and healthcare, highlighting IsDB’s unwavering dedication to Uzbekistan’s sustainable socio-economic growth.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register