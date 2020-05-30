Uzbekistan to construct BMX track

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Uzbekistan plans to construct BMX (Bike Motocross) track in the country's Jizzakh region, Trend reports with reference to Uzbekistan Cycling Federation.

This is the first project in the country on the construction of a track for BMX, which is included in the Olympic Games program on cycling.

The project was initiated by the administration of Jizzakh region. Currently, the regional administration and management of the Cycling Federation inspect the territory where the track will be built.

"The BMX track will be designed by specialists from Ukraine, France and Belgium. International experts will carefully control the construction process after the re-opening of international flights banned due to coronavirus," the report said.

According to preliminary calculations, the route is planned to open in September, 2020.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini