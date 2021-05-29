Azerbaijan to apply new evaluation method for state-funded construction projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers made decision to evaluate state-funded construction projects through a resource method, which is considered more accurate, Trend reports referring to a source in the cabinet.

The decision was prepared in order to determine, approve and apply the following limited cost rates due to the fact that from October 1, 2021, the resource method for evaluating construction projects financed by state funds will be applied in Azerbaijan:

- Standards for overhead costs in construction;

- Norms of estimated income in construction;

- Estimated standards for the maintenance of the directorate (technical supervision) of enterprises under construction and other facilities;

- Standards for determining the level of reserve funds for unforeseen work and expenses;

- Standards for determining the amount of designer supervision funds;

- Standards for determining costs associated with wind exposure;

- Estimated cost norms for the construction of temporary buildings and structures;

- Estimated rates of additional costs associated with the implementation of construction and installation work in the winter.

This decision will come into force on October 1, 2021.

