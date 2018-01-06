Uzbek president simplifies export of goods to foreign exhibitions

6 January 2018 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 6

By Mamed Dashdemirov – Trend:

Since Jan. 1, 2018, business entities in Uzbekistan have been allowed to export goods worth up to $5,000 for showcasing at exhibitions and fairs abroad without concluding an export contract and without registering a cargo customs declaration, according to the decree of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

When exporting goods to exhibitions in foreign countries, entrepreneurs should inform the border customs checkpoints about the planned participation in a foreign exhibition (fair), the place, date and time of its holding, as well as exported goods (name, quantity and value).

The decree is aimed at further increasing the volume and expanding exports of domestic products.

In 2017, entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan, in order to find potential foreign partners and promote domestic products to foreign markets, took part in 88 international exhibitions and fairs held in 24 countries. As a result, export contracts and agreements for the supply of domestic products for a total of over $1.3 billion were concluded.

As part of ongoing work to increase the export volumes in 2018, domestic exporters are scheduled to participate in 123 international exhibitions and fairs held in 25 countries around the world.

