Goldman Sachs ready to finance SOCAR's infrastructure, industrial projects

1 June 2018 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

Goldman Sachs International is interested in financing SOCAR's infrastructure and industrial projects around the world. The working group established by the companies plans to conduct research in this area.

This was stated at a meeting of SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and the company's management with the executive directors of the investment company Goldman Sachs International, Sarel Eldor, Yakut Seyhanli and Anton Sychev, said SOCAR in a statement released on Friday.

This year a number of important SOCAR projects are being completed, including the STAR oil refinery, one of whose shareholders is Goldman Sachs International and the TANAP pipeline.

Successful results achieved by SOCAR give impetus to further cooperation, so SOCAR will conduct joint analysis and research with Goldman Sachs to determine the principles of partnership in current and future projects.

The meeting mentioned the possible role of Goldman Sachs International in financing SOCAR's trade operations, which are expanding around the world and in Turkey.

Cooperation of SOCAR with Goldman Sachs International started in December 2014.

In 2015, Goldman Sachs spent $1.3 billion on acquisition of 13 percent of SOCAR Turkey Energy A.S. - a subsidiary of SOCAR.

The Goldman Sachs head office is located in New York. The company operates in the field of bank investments, securities and investment management.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan's High Tech Research Center to test radiation-absorbent on drones
ICT 1 June 23:23
Azerbaijan, Italy enjoy high level of economic cooperation: envoy
Society 1 June 21:50
Southern Gas Corridor to bring additional dividends to Azerbaijan
Politics 1 June 21:31
5 water treatment facilities may start operating in Azerbaijani districts by late 2018
Economy news 1 June 20:58
Commemorative plaque dedicated to Khojaly genocide presented in Slovenia (PHOTO)
Politics 1 June 20:57
Azerbaijani printing company to raise production by several times
Economy news 1 June 20:14
Russian Foreign Ministry positive about new ambassador's activity in Azerbaijan
Politics 1 June 20:03
SOCAR managed to increase oil production through new project
Oil&Gas 1 June 19:55
President Aliyev allocates funds for highway construction in Imishli district
Politics 1 June 19:11
Commercial TV package expected in another district of Azerbaijan
ICT 1 June 19:03
Cargolux reveals cargo transportation volumes on Azerbaijan flights
Economy news 1 June 18:52
Secretary General: OIC is ready to engage in Karabakh conflict’s settlement if approached by parties involved (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 June 17:44
Development plan to be submitted for oil and gas production at offshore block in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 1 June 17:39
BEOC preparing contract for drilling deep well in Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 1 June 17:37
AIIB seeks to strengthen co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 1 June 17:36
Ukraine’s ex-president: ADR’s creation was historic event for whole continent
Politics 1 June 17:36
Cargolux looking to increase presence in Azerbaijan
Economy news 1 June 17:31
Cargolux positive about future co-op with Azerbaijan
Economy news 1 June 17:25