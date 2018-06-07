Date set for launch of sales of Azerbaijani-Iranian cars

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Sale of cars manufactured at the joint Azerbaijani-Iranian factory in the Neftchala industrial zone will be launched in coming days, said Emin Akhundov, the chairman of the Board of AzerMash, a co-owner of the plant.

He told Trend that at the current stage, two models - Khazar LD and Khazar SD will be offered to customers. Others cars under the Khazar brand will go on sale until the end of 2018.

In early April, the Azerbaijan-Iran automobile factory Khazar started production of the first cars.

The factory produces cars under the brand name of Khazar, and a number of models of Peugeot and Renault will also be assembled there. The annual capacity of the factory is about 10,000 cars. It is expected that in the future the cars will be delivered to Ukraine, Russia and Central Asian countries.

The cost of cars will amount to 14,000-16,000 manats. By the end of 2018, the plant plans to launch production of new models, which will cost a little more - 18,000-20,000 manats.

All cars produced at the factory comply with Euro 5 standards.

On Aug. 6, 2016, a major Iranian automaker Iran Khodro and Azerbaijani company Azeurocar (subsidiary of AzerMash) signed an agreement to establish a joint automobile factory in the Neftchala industrial zone. The total cost of the project is estimated at 24 million manats. The Azerbaijani side has invested 75 percent in the factory, and the Iranian side has invested 25 percent.

