Turnover of Azerbaijani securities market jumps up

7 June 2018 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Total turnover of the stock transactions on all instruments on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has amounted to over 9.95 billion manats in January-May 2018, which is almost three times more than in the same period of 2017, BSE said on June 7.

In January-May 2018, the volume of government securities market totalled 4.93 billion manats (6.9-fold increase for the year), corporate securities market turnover – 727.98 million manats (18.9 percent decrease), and the derivatives market volume – 4.29 billion manats (growth by 2.5 times).

Comparative table on the trades results in the state and corporate sectors at the Baku Stock Exchange:

Market segments

January-May 2018

January-May 2017

Volume of transactions, AZN

Number of deals

Volume of transactions, AZN

Number of deals

I. State Securities Market

4, 932, 227 447.89

646

719,280 973.14

239

State bonds of finance ministry

384 ,567, 071.10

215

289, 873, 793.75

178

Initial placement

323, 734, 529.87

132

263 ,838, 354.29

139

secondary market

60, 832, 541.23

83

26 ,035 ,439.46

39

Notes (Central Bank)

4, 547, 660, 376.79

431

429, 407 ,179.39

61

Initial placement

4 ,547, 660, 376.79

431

429 ,407 ,179.39

61

secondary market

-

-

-

-

II. Market of shares

67, 270, 075.51

625

601, 346, 482.37

618

Initial placement

25,000, 000.00

1

600, 000 ,000.21

2

secondary market

42, 270, 075.51

624

1 ,346 ,482.16

616

III. Debt market

282 ,478 ,690.66

436

284, 443, 753.48

376

Mortgage bonds (Initial placement)

75 ,224, 581.48

11

100, 207, 099.50

17

Mortgage bonds (secondary market)

142, 209 ,135.04

18

90 ,494, 775.23

13

Other corporate bonds(initial placement)

5, 000, 000.00

11

-

-

Other corporate bonds (secondary market)

60, 044, 974.14

396

93, 741, 878.75

346

including market makers

2 ,306, 953.00

-

881, 625.00

-

IV. REPO transactions

378, 231 ,786.08

146

11, 577, 467.73

17

Repo transactions of the Central Bank

-

-

-

-

Other repo transactions

378, 231, 786.08

146

11 ,577,467.73

17

V. Derivatives market

4 ,290 ,606, 602.40

46 699.00

1 ,717, 538 ,629.50

28, 737.00

- currency

3 ,810 ,109, 481

41 344

1 ,587, 210 ,201

26 ,210

- goods

480, 497, 122

5 355

130, 328, 429

2, 527

Total

9 ,950, 814, 602.53

48 552.00

3 ,334, 187, ,306.22

29 987.00

(1.7 manats = $1 on June 7)

