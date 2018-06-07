Turnover of Azerbaijani securities market jumps up

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Total turnover of the stock transactions on all instruments on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has amounted to over 9.95 billion manats in January-May 2018, which is almost three times more than in the same period of 2017, BSE said on June 7.

In January-May 2018, the volume of government securities market totalled 4.93 billion manats (6.9-fold increase for the year), corporate securities market turnover – 727.98 million manats (18.9 percent decrease), and the derivatives market volume – 4.29 billion manats (growth by 2.5 times).

Comparative table on the trades results in the state and corporate sectors at the Baku Stock Exchange:

Market segments January-May 2018 January-May 2017 Volume of transactions, AZN Number of deals Volume of transactions, AZN Number of deals I. State Securities Market 4, 932, 227 447.89 646 719,280 973.14 239 State bonds of finance ministry 384 ,567, 071.10 215 289, 873, 793.75 178 Initial placement 323, 734, 529.87 132 263 ,838, 354.29 139 secondary market 60, 832, 541.23 83 26 ,035 ,439.46 39 Notes (Central Bank) 4, 547, 660, 376.79 431 429, 407 ,179.39 61 Initial placement 4 ,547, 660, 376.79 431 429 ,407 ,179.39 61 secondary market - - - - II. Market of shares 67, 270, 075.51 625 601, 346, 482.37 618 Initial placement 25,000, 000.00 1 600, 000 ,000.21 2 secondary market 42, 270, 075.51 624 1 ,346 ,482.16 616 III. Debt market 282 ,478 ,690.66 436 284, 443, 753.48 376 Mortgage bonds (Initial placement) 75 ,224, 581.48 11 100, 207, 099.50 17 Mortgage bonds (secondary market) 142, 209 ,135.04 18 90 ,494, 775.23 13 Other corporate bonds(initial placement) 5, 000, 000.00 11 - - Other corporate bonds (secondary market) 60, 044, 974.14 396 93, 741, 878.75 346 including market makers 2 ,306, 953.00 - 881, 625.00 - IV. REPO transactions 378, 231 ,786.08 146 11, 577, 467.73 17 Repo transactions of the Central Bank - - - - Other repo transactions 378, 231, 786.08 146 11 ,577,467.73 17 V. Derivatives market 4 ,290 ,606, 602.40 46 699.00 1 ,717, 538 ,629.50 28, 737.00 - currency 3 ,810 ,109, 481 41 344 1 ,587, 210 ,201 26 ,210 - goods 480, 497, 122 5 355 130, 328, 429 2, 527 Total 9 ,950, 814, 602.53 48 552.00 3 ,334, 187, ,306.22 29 987.00

(1.7 manats = $1 on June 7)

