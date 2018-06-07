Turnover of Azerbaijani securities market jumps up

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
Total turnover of the stock transactions on all instruments on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has amounted to over 9.95 billion manats in January-May 2018, which is almost three times more than in the same period of 2017, BSE said on June 7.
In January-May 2018, the volume of government securities market totalled 4.93 billion manats (6.9-fold increase for the year), corporate securities market turnover – 727.98 million manats (18.9 percent decrease), and the derivatives market volume – 4.29 billion manats (growth by 2.5 times).
Comparative table on the trades results in the state and corporate sectors at the Baku Stock Exchange:
|
Market segments
|
January-May 2018
|
January-May 2017
|
Volume of transactions, AZN
|
Number of deals
|
Volume of transactions, AZN
|
Number of deals
|
I. State Securities Market
|
4, 932, 227 447.89
|
646
|
719,280 973.14
|
239
|
State bonds of finance ministry
|
384 ,567, 071.10
|
215
|
289, 873, 793.75
|
178
|
Initial placement
|
323, 734, 529.87
|
132
|
263 ,838, 354.29
|
139
|
secondary market
|
60, 832, 541.23
|
83
|
26 ,035 ,439.46
|
39
|
Notes (Central Bank)
|
4, 547, 660, 376.79
|
431
|
429, 407 ,179.39
|
61
|
Initial placement
|
4 ,547, 660, 376.79
|
431
|
429 ,407 ,179.39
|
61
|
secondary market
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
II. Market of shares
|
67, 270, 075.51
|
625
|
601, 346, 482.37
|
618
|
Initial placement
|
25,000, 000.00
|
1
|
600, 000 ,000.21
|
2
|
secondary market
|
42, 270, 075.51
|
624
|
1 ,346 ,482.16
|
616
|
III. Debt market
|
282 ,478 ,690.66
|
436
|
284, 443, 753.48
|
376
|
Mortgage bonds (Initial placement)
|
75 ,224, 581.48
|
11
|
100, 207, 099.50
|
17
|
Mortgage bonds (secondary market)
|
142, 209 ,135.04
|
18
|
90 ,494, 775.23
|
13
|
Other corporate bonds(initial placement)
|
5, 000, 000.00
|
11
|
-
|
-
|
Other corporate bonds (secondary market)
|
60, 044, 974.14
|
396
|
93, 741, 878.75
|
346
|
including market makers
|
2 ,306, 953.00
|
-
|
881, 625.00
|
-
|
IV. REPO transactions
|
378, 231 ,786.08
|
146
|
11, 577, 467.73
|
17
|
Repo transactions of the Central Bank
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other repo transactions
|
378, 231, 786.08
|
146
|
11 ,577,467.73
|
17
|
V. Derivatives market
|
4 ,290 ,606, 602.40
|
46 699.00
|
1 ,717, 538 ,629.50
|
28, 737.00
|
- currency
|
3 ,810 ,109, 481
|
41 344
|
1 ,587, 210 ,201
|
26 ,210
|
- goods
|
480, 497, 122
|
5 355
|
130, 328, 429
|
2, 527
|
Total
|
9 ,950, 814, 602.53
|
48 552.00
|
3 ,334, 187, ,306.22
|
29 987.00
(1.7 manats = $1 on June 7)
