New switches being laid at Azerbaijan’s Gobustan, Hajigabul railway stations IPHOTO)

21 June 2018 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

Overhaul of four switches is underway at the Gobustan and Hajigabul railway stations in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC said in a message June 21.

The work is being carried out as part of the overhaul of the 600-kilometer section of the Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway.

In parallel, new switches are being laid at the Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway. The process has been going on since September 2016.

The first new railroad switch was installed Sept. 9, 2016. So far, 170 new railroad switches have been installed.

