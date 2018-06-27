New appointment in State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan

27 June 2018 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Ismail Huseynov was appointed First Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the State Committee told Trend June 27.

The position of the First Deputy Chairman of the SCC became vacant after Safar Mehdiyev was appointed Chairman of the Committee.

At the end of May, Huseynov was appointed Chief of the Baku Head Customs Department instead of Vusal Novruzov.

Previously, Huseynov held the position of Chief of the Head Customs Department of Autotransport.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
TAP, IGB consortiums to ink co-op agreement
Oil&Gas 13:39
Volume of funds spent on SGC projects revealed
Oil&Gas 12:29
Status of Southern Gas Corridor projects up to late May
Oil&Gas 12:20
Uniform tariff to be established for whole IGB (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 12:10
Experts note environmental safety of laying Trans-Caspian gas pipeline from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 12:06
IEA executive director expected to visit Baku (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 11:43
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on June 27
Economy news 11:42
Alstom presents one of most powerful electric locomotives for Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Economy news 11:27
Small and medium-sized business cluster to be established in Azerbaijan
Economy news 10:57
Forecasts of Azerbaijan's social-economic development discussed (PHOTO)
Business 10:02
US State Department rep to visit Azerbaijan
Society 09:27
Enhanced co-op between Azerbaijan, Iran expected after INSTC completion – deputy minister (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:11
Azerbaijan to attend BSEC session in Armenia
Politics 26 June 17:48
Hikmet Hajiyev responds to Eurasianet article that distorts truth about Azerbaijan
Politics 26 June 15:39
Demonstration flights of Solo Turk and Turkish Stars aircraft above Baku Bay (PHOTO)
Politics 26 June 15:17
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan feels very comfortable for its economic potential
Politics 26 June 14:59
Azerbaijan celebrating Armed Forces Day and Centenary of Armed Forces (PHOTO)
Politics 26 June 12:50
Azerbaijan Innovation Export Consortium to open office in Uzbekistan
ICT 26 June 12:05