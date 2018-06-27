New appointment in State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Ismail Huseynov was appointed First Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the State Committee told Trend June 27.

The position of the First Deputy Chairman of the SCC became vacant after Safar Mehdiyev was appointed Chairman of the Committee.

At the end of May, Huseynov was appointed Chief of the Baku Head Customs Department instead of Vusal Novruzov.

Previously, Huseynov held the position of Chief of the Head Customs Department of Autotransport.

