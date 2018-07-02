American coffee in Uzbekistan: Gloria Jean's expanding to Tashkent

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The first coffee houses and coffee shops of the Gloria Jean's Coffees will be opened in Uzbekistan in the Autumn 2018, Uzbek media reported on July 2.

The company currently has over 1,000 coffee shops in 39 countries of the world, and in the next few months Tashkent is also going to appear on the map of the American brand.

The Gloria Jean's Coffees was founded in 1979 in the USA. Today it is one of the largest international chains of coffee houses, which is available to residents of dozens of countries thanks to the franchise. Official coffee shops and brand stores are located in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain and other countries. Several brand coffee houses are already operating in major cities of Kazakhstan as of today. The company has cafés in Russia, Ukraine and Azerbaijan as well.

It was earlier reported that foreign fast food restaurants such as Strabucks, Burger King and McDonald's may appear in Uzbekistan by 2019.

---

