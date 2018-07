Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Switzerland has increased by 82 percent in the first five months of 2018, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said during the Azerbaijani-Swiss business forum held in Baku July 9.

The minister added that, Azerbaijan has increased its exports to Switzerland by 42 percent during the reporting period.

Story still developing

