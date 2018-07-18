Azerbaijan wishing to expand economic co-op with Italy - deputy minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to economic cooperation with Italy, Azerbaijan's Deputy Economy Minister Rufat Mammadov said at a joint Azerbaijani-Italian business forum.

About 100 investment companies with Italian capital which operate in various sectors of the economy has been registered in the country, Mammadov noted.

"The countries have established broad investment ties. Italian companies are investing in the oil and non-oil sectors. Azerbaijani companies are also investing in the Italian economy. Today's event contributes to the strengthening of business ties between the two countries," Mammadov said.

The topics of today's forum reflect the priority areas of cooperation between the two countries, the deputy minister noted.

"It has been planned to discuss issues related to the energy sector and green technologies today. The existing and potential projects, the implementation of which has been scheduled for the future, will be touched upon," the deputy minister said.

Both countries are closely cooperating in the fields of energy, transport and logistics at the present time, Mammadov continued.

"Many Italian companies carry out activities in these areas in Azerbaijan. Extensive cooperation has also been established in the field of agriculture, to which great attention is being paid in Azerbaijan. And we wish that the cooperation with our Italian partners would be expanded," Mammadov said.

