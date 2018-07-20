New regional manager of Coca-Cola for Caucasus appointed

20 July 2018 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

Adrian Cernautan has been appointed as the new regional manager of the Coca-Cola Company for the Caucasus region.

Cernautan has been the General Manager of the Coca-Cola Company in Austria since 2015, and before that (in 2012-2015) he held a similar position in Hungary. He has been working in Coca-Cola Company since 2009.

He is a graduate of the University of Transylvania (city of Brasov).

