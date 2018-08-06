Permanent exhibition of goods under Made in Azerbaijan brand to be organized in Bahrain

6 August 2018 09:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan,Aug. 6

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

A permanent exhibition of products under the Made in Azerbaijan brand will be organized in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, chairman of the board of the Association for Azerbaijan-Arab Countries Cooperation (AACC) Elshan Rahimov told Trend July 31.

"The organization of this exhibition will allow Azerbaijan to promote its products not only in Bahrain, but also in other Arab countries," he added.

"A great number of tourists from other Arab countries, especially Saudi Arabia, visit Bahrain which is facilitated by both territorial proximity and visa-free regime between the two countries," Rahimov said.

"There are offices of the biggest transnational corporations of the Arab world in Bahrain, the smallest Arab country in the world," he said. "Moreover, there is the world's biggest oil shale deposit in the country."

Rahimov said that Bahrain’s investors are also interested in investing their money in Azerbaijan.

"For example, Bahrain’s BCGCM financial company is interested in creating an investment fund in Azerbaijan," he said. "Bahrain’s businessmen are ready to invest in financial institutions and in the creation of world famous entertainment centers in Azerbaijan."

Permanent exhibition of goods under Made in Azerbaijan brand to be organized in Bahrain
