Tax levies provide 70% of revenues of Kazakhstan's state budget

16 August 2018 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

In 1H2018, the state budget of Kazakhstan received 5.3 trillion tenge, of which 3.7 trillion tenge were provided by tax revenues, Finprom.kz reported.

"The state budget was replenished by 5.3 trillion tenge in 1H2018 – this is 4.8 percent more than in the same period of 2017 [5 trillion]. The main source of replenishment of the state budget – tax revenues [69.8 percent of all revenues] – increased by 13.8 percent and amounted to 3.7 trillion tenge against 3.2 trillion tenge a year earlier," Finprom.kz notes.

The second most significant source of income is transfers, due to which the country's budget was replenished by 1.4 trillion tenge, despite reduction of transfers by 10.3 percent.

Meanwhile, non-tax revenues and revenues from the sale of fixed capital totaled 150.6 billion tenge (2.9 percent of all revenues).

