Uzbekistan, Tajikistan sign contracts worth over $130M

22 August 2018 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan signed 58 contracts and agreements worth $133.2 million in such sectors as oil and gas, metallurgy, machine building, construction, pharmaceutics and others, the Uzbek Ministry for Foreign Trade said.

The contracts were concluded following the Uzbek-Tajik business forum and exhibition of goods "Made in Tajikistan" as part of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon's state visit to Uzbekistan.

More than 400 representatives of business communities of the two countries took part in the business forum.

Among the signed documents are 52 export contracts worth $89.9 million, three import contracts worth $3.3 million and three financial cooperation agreements worth $40 million.

On August 17, 2018 President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President Rahmon visited the "Made in Tajikistan" exhibition and reviewed the products of Tajikistan’s manufacturing enterprises and companies.

More than 100 big industrial enterprises of Tajikistan took part in the exhibition.

An important goal of the business forum and exhibition is the establishment and strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation between the enterprises of the two countries, as well as the demonstration of Tajikistan's industrial products.

Both events also contribute to attracting mutual investments and establishing joint ventures of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

