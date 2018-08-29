Azerbaijani wine producer taps into new markets for export

29 August 2018 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijani wine producer to increase export of cognac products to China
Economy news 28 August 20:49
Azerbaijan to showcase wines at int’l exhibitions in Russia, China, France
Economy news 28 August 20:45
Uzbekistan increases melon supply to market of Ukraine
Uzbekistan 28 August 14:39
Enterprises of Uzbekistan get right to export flour made of imported grain
Business 28 August 09:20
Azerbaijani food company intends to expand geography of exports (Exclusive)
Economy news 24 August 17:45
Azerbaijan to present logistics and tourism potential in China
Economy news 24 August 07:05
Latest
Social entrepreneurs to appear in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 11:40
Iran to launch Energy Technology Center to support startups
Society 11:38
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Georgian ambassador (PHOTO)
Politics 11:27
Bus carrying Russian tourists overturns in Turkey (PHOTO)
Turkey 11:25
Iranian diplomat: process of lawsuit against us lengthy, court ruling nonbinding
Politics 11:10
Azerbaijani insurance company makes profit in 1H2018
Economy news 10:55
Uzbekistan, India increase cooperation in textile industry
Uzbekistan 10:54
Iran boosts gas production at South Pars field
Business 10:52
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 29
Economy news 10:01