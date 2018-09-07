Inflation rate in Azerbaijan to be below target index until end-2018

7 September 2018 09:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Over the seven months of this year, inflation rate in Azerbaijan was 2.8 percent, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Elman Rustamov said.

He made the remarks at the Azerbaijani forum on competitiveness held Sept. 7.

“Inflation rate in Azerbaijan has stabilized since 2017,” Rustamov said. “In the first seven months of 2018, this figure in the country was 2.8 percent. Until the end of the year, according to our forecasts, inflation rate will be below the target index.”

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Prices for precious metals vary in Azerbaijan
Economy news 10:04
Azerbaijani currency rates for Sept. 7
Economy news 09:19
Prices for precious metals rise in Azerbaijan
Economy news 6 September 09:48
Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes
Economy news 6 September 09:35
Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks investments in gold (Exclusive)
Economy news 5 September 21:37
Prices for some precious metals decrease in Azerbaijan
Economy news 5 September 11:16
Latest
TPAO receives license for oil & gas exploration
Oil&Gas 10:39
Investments in Azerbaijan’s oil & gas sector reach $95B - minister
Oil&Gas 10:35
Over 91% of TAP pipes lowered into ground in Greece, Albania
Oil&Gas 10:19
Lead extraction, export increase in Kazakhstan
Economy news 10:17
Iran to build crystal melamine petrochemical park
Business 10:15
Prices for precious metals vary in Azerbaijan
Economy news 10:04
UK, U.S. urge EU not to lock out foreign banks
Europe 09:53
Israel's foreign exchange reserves rose in August
Israel 09:53
Official reveals value of investments in Azerbaijan in 2003-2017 (PHOTO)
Economy news 09:51