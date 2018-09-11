Azerbaijan-Czech business forum to be held in Baku

11 September 2018 09:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Azerbaijani-Czech business forum will be held in Baku on September 12, Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation said in a statement.

The event will be attended by the Czech entrepreneurs operating in various sectors of the economy.

According to the data of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the trade turnover with the Czech Republic in January-July amounted to $473 million, of which almost $394.3 million fell on the export of Azerbaijani products to the Czech Republic.

