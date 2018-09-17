Turkmenistan to buy new Boeing aircraft

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 17

Turkmenistan Airlines has been authorized to sign a contract with Boeing to purchase three Boeing 737 MAX 7 aircraft, including one aircraft intended for important flights, the Turkmen president's decree reads.

According to the decree, the new aircraft are to purchased in order to upgrade the air fleet, improve the quality and culture of passenger service and ensure flight safety. The issue was discussed at a government meeting.

Speaking about the importance of the development in the aviation sector, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that there are modern air terminal complexes in all of Turkmen provinces. They provide passengers with the whole range of services and runways capable of taking any model of airplanes.

Turkmenistan Airlines connects the country by air with Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus, UK, France, Turkey, UAE, Germany, Thailand, China, India and other countries. The company has been purchasing Boeing airliners for over 20 years for international and domestic flights. Obsolete Soviet-style aircraft were put up for sale. The national air carrier plans to launch flights to Milan (Italy), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Tehran (Iran) and Tbilisi (Georgia).

