Turkmenistan to buy new Boeing aircraft

17 September 2018 09:09 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 17

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmenistan Airlines has been authorized to sign a contract with Boeing to purchase three Boeing 737 MAX 7 aircraft, including one aircraft intended for important flights, the Turkmen president's decree reads.

According to the decree, the new aircraft are to purchased in order to upgrade the air fleet, improve the quality and culture of passenger service and ensure flight safety. The issue was discussed at a government meeting.

Speaking about the importance of the development in the aviation sector, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that there are modern air terminal complexes in all of Turkmen provinces. They provide passengers with the whole range of services and runways capable of taking any model of airplanes.

Turkmenistan Airlines connects the country by air with Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus, UK, France, Turkey, UAE, Germany, Thailand, China, India and other countries. The company has been purchasing Boeing airliners for over 20 years for international and domestic flights. Obsolete Soviet-style aircraft were put up for sale. The national air carrier plans to launch flights to Milan (Italy), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Tehran (Iran) and Tbilisi (Georgia).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan to buy new Boeing aircraft
Economy news 15 September 18:00
Turkish ministry to buy equipment for aircraft via tender
Tenders 6 September 19:46
First Chinese-built aircraft carrier starts second sea rrials
China 28 August 02:29
Number of flights between Almaty, Ashgabat to increase
Kazakhstan 27 August 12:37
Kazakhstan intends to use experience of France in aircraft maintenance
Economy news 30 July 18:29
Kazakhstan’s rescue aviation to expand fleet
Kazakhstan 25 July 16:10
Latest
Uzbek citizens to become co-owners of large national enterprises
Economy news 10:25
Information security at Baku Higher Oil School - specialty of year
Society 10:11
Iran’s embassy in Athens attacked
Politics 10:05
High dollarization of Uzbek financial sector constraining country's ratings - analyst
Economy news 10:03
Hapoalim to sell Tel Aviv Hayarkon branch
Israel 09:56
Russia, Kazakhstan discuss implementation of "Baiterek" project
Kazakhstan 09:49
London mayor calls for second Brexit referendum
Europe 09:49
Saudi Arabia reports cholera infection in southern province
Arab World 09:45
China central bank governor calls for further financial opening
Economy news 09:41