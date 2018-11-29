Azerbaijan, Australia may launch joint IT, space projects

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Among the most promising areas in the implementation of joint projects between Azerbaijan and Australia are mining, IT and aerospace industry, President of the Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce in Australia Nizami Jafarov told Trend.

While speaking about IT, Jafarov stressed that presently, the Azerbaijani company Global Service Provider (GSP) is negotiating to launch its activity in Australia.

"The cooperation in the aerospace industry can be established by Azercosmos OJSC and the Australian Space Agency, created in July," he said. "The sides are considering the opportunity to exchange experience."

Jafarov added that the potential of cooperation between the countries is great, but it is not fully used.

"As a result, the work on the development of trade and economic relations affects all areas beneficial to both sides," he said.

Azercosmos, established on May 3, 2010, is the only satellite operator in the Caucasus and is fully owned by the Azerbaijani government. The company manages two satellites Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 and low-orbit satellite Azersky.

The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Australia intensified in 2017, when a business delegation consisting of Australian entrepreneurs first visited the country in October.

As part of the visit, Baku hosted the first Azerbaijani-Australian business forum. The representatives of 30 Australian companies operating in various sectors of the economy, including tourism, finance, investments, real estate, media and other areas attended the forum.

