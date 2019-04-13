Prices for some cars down in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

The average price for subcompact cars (engine capacity up to 2 liters) for March 2019 made up 14,870 manats, general director of consulting company MBA Group and expert Nusrat Ibrahimov told Trend.

The expert noted that a 7.03-percent growth is being observed (compared with the same period last year). The average price of cars with an engine capacity of 2 to 3 liters was 38,760 manats (a 11.21-percent decrease), and 91,143 manats (a 7.78-percent decrease) for cars with an engine capacity of over 3 liters.

Ibrahimov noted that in March 2019, a total of 1,352 cars were put up for sale in Baku car market, with a decrease of 22.2 percent compared to the previous month.

The average price of the changed structure decreased by 13.3 percent, making up 41,712 manats, while the average price of the unchanged structure dropped by 4.94 percent.

Most of the cars put up for sale - 82.3 percent - are cars with gasoline engine. The average price of cars of this category was 41,129 manats. Cars with diesel engine accounted for 17.7 percent of the proposals. The average price of such cars was 44,415 manats.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on April 11)

