Prices for some cars down in Azerbaijan

13 April 2019 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

The average price for subcompact cars (engine capacity up to 2 liters) for March 2019 made up 14,870 manats, general director of consulting company MBA Group and expert Nusrat Ibrahimov told Trend.

The expert noted that a 7.03-percent growth is being observed (compared with the same period last year). The average price of cars with an engine capacity of 2 to 3 liters was 38,760 manats (a 11.21-percent decrease), and 91,143 manats (a 7.78-percent decrease) for cars with an engine capacity of over 3 liters.

Ibrahimov noted that in March 2019, a total of 1,352 cars were put up for sale in Baku car market, with a decrease of 22.2 percent compared to the previous month.

The average price of the changed structure decreased by 13.3 percent, making up 41,712 manats, while the average price of the unchanged structure dropped by 4.94 percent.

Most of the cars put up for sale - 82.3 percent - are cars with gasoline engine. The average price of cars of this category was 41,129 manats. Cars with diesel engine accounted for 17.7 percent of the proposals. The average price of such cars was 44,415 manats.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on April 11)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S. import prices rise for third month
World 12 April 16:55
Prices for small cars rise in Baku
Economy 11 April 15:35
Tomato prices sharply rise in Iran
Iran 8 April 20:48
Putin opens new, cutting-edge Mercedes-Benz auto assembly plant
World 5 April 17:50
Prices of industrial products up in Kazakhstan
Economy 2 April 17:54
Over 200,000 cars transported through Turkish ports in February
Turkey 13 March 12:31
Latest
Number of people working on basis of labor contracts significantly increases in Azerbaijan
Society 20:55
Race car drives into crowd in Sweden, injuring five –reports
Europe 20:28
Sudan's transitional council cancels curfew
Arab World 19:24
Passenger boat missing in Banda sea, Indonesia
Other News 18:31
Azerbaijan implements project to tackle youth employment issues in tourism
Economy 17:51
Airport construction in Turkmenistan's east to start soon
Economy 17:37
Iran's agricultural exports to Iraq via Mehran border exceeds $11B
Economy 17:37
MFA: Territorial integrity of Azerbaijan never been & cannot be subject of discussion
Politics 17:24
Uzbekistan to attract WB to build new railway from Afghanistan to Pakistan
Economy 14:51