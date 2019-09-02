Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan open new checkpoints

2 September 2019 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep 2

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan opened four new checkpoints across the state border on August 30, Trend reports citing IA Kun.uz, via the message from the Border troops of the State Security Service of Uzbekistan.

On the Uzbek-Kyrgyz border, the Rishtan (Uzbekistan) - Kaitpas (Kyrgyzstan), Tul - Otukchu, Lenburg - Apkan, Deviram - Boz-Adyr checkpoints began to operate.

Furthermore, the time restrictions at the checkpoints "Uzbekistan" - "Kyzyl-Kya", which previously worked from 07:00 to 18:00 (GMT+5), were reviewed. Now they work from 06:00 to 20:00 (GMT + 5).

It should be noted that the agreement to open new checkpoints was reached on August 23 of this year as a result of a meeting of the heads of the border agencies of both countries.

