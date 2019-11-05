Freight train running along BTK railway arriving in Ankara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Kamala Mammadli - Trend:

On Nov. 6, an event is to be held in Turkey related to the meeting ceremony of the China Railway Express freight train, which is heading to Europe along the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, a source in the Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry told Trend.

The event, which will be held at Ankara Train Station, will be attended by Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Mehmet Cahit Turhan.

The China Railway Express train, which arrived from China, is already in Turkey and will soon head to Prague (Czech Republic) via Turkey’s Marmaray Tunnel.

On Oct. 30, 2017, a solemn ceremony on the occasion of the opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was held at the Baku International Sea Trade Port.

The BTK railway has been built on the basis of the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. At the initial stage, the volume of freight traffic will be at the level of 6.5 million tons of cargo, and up to one million passengers will be transported through this railway.

The BTK can significantly reduce the time of delivery of goods from China to Europe via Azerbaijan, which makes this route especially attractive.

