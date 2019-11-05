Freight train running along BTK railway arriving in Ankara

5 November 2019 19:49 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Kamala Mammadli - Trend:

On Nov. 6, an event is to be held in Turkey related to the meeting ceremony of the China Railway Express freight train, which is heading to Europe along the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, a source in the Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry told Trend.

The event, which will be held at Ankara Train Station, will be attended by Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Mehmet Cahit Turhan.

The China Railway Express train, which arrived from China, is already in Turkey and will soon head to Prague (Czech Republic) via Turkey’s Marmaray Tunnel.

On Oct. 30, 2017, a solemn ceremony on the occasion of the opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was held at the Baku International Sea Trade Port.

The BTK railway has been built on the basis of the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. At the initial stage, the volume of freight traffic will be at the level of 6.5 million tons of cargo, and up to one million passengers will be transported through this railway.

The BTK can significantly reduce the time of delivery of goods from China to Europe via Azerbaijan, which makes this route especially attractive.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
See the Berlin Wall and escape beneath it in new virtual reality show
Europe 21:38
New wind farm to be built in Turkey
Oil&Gas 18:41
Istanbul - most car-heavy city in Turkey
Turkey 18:26
Number of Uzbek, Turkmen tourists in Turkey in September 2019 disclosed
Turkey 18:16
Number of vehicles used in Turkey grows
Turkey 17:26
Over 26,000 trucks transport cargo from Turkey to Azerbaijan
World 17:21
Latest
Yemen government and separatists sign deal to end power struggle in south
Arab World 22:55
Azerbaijani FM: Armenia sabotages efforts of finding soonest peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict
Politics 22:32
Azerbaijani FM talks on partnership prospects with EU (PHOTO)
Politics 22:06
See the Berlin Wall and escape beneath it in new virtual reality show
Europe 21:38
MFA clarifying information about visit of “representative” of illegal regime in Nagorno-Karabakh region to Moscow
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21:31
Iranians to save over $30M per year thanks to Tehran-Shomal highway
Business 20:28
150 MW hydroelectric power station commissioned in Iran
Business 20:25
Belarusian airline increases frequency of flights to Georgia
Tourism 20:22
Flights, passenger traffic of Iran's int’l airport decrease
Business 20:17