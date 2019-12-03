MEDEF International French-Georgian business council held in Paris

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

MEDEF International French-Georgian business council meeting was held in Paris, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

The meeting was held in the framework of the French-Georgian Dimitri Amilakhvari dialogue, named after legendary Georgianmilitary officer and national hero of France Dimitri Amilakhvari.

The Georgian delegation in France was headed by Deputy Economy Minister of Georgia Genadi Arveladze. The event was also attended by Deputy Minister of Agriculture Khatia Tsilosani.

"Deepening economic relations between France and Georgia is important as Georgian businesses will be able to export products and services to France and also attract French investments to Georgia," said Tsilosani.

The interest of French companies in the fields of agriculture, pharmacy and tourism was noted at the meeting.

The Georgian side provided French companies with detailed information on the potential of the Tskaltubo resort area and planned infrastructure projects.

MEDEF International represents MEDEF, the French Business Confederation.

"The Georgian-French dialogue named after Dimitri Amilakhvari is aimed at further developing and deepening close cooperation between the countries in the fields of politics, parliament, defense, security, the economy and trade, as well as culture and education," Georgian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The declaration on the basis of the dialogue was signed on February 19, 2019, by the presidents of Georgia and France.

The ministry explains that the initiative highlights the importance of high-level political dialogue between Georgia and France and the need to bring bilateral cooperation to a new level.

The dialogue will be held in Tbilisi and Paris once a year.

---

