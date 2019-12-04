Development of economy requires development of food safety

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

The development of private sector is a leading vector of Azerbaijan’s economic policy, and for the further progress of economic reforms, it is necessary to develop the sphere of food safety as well, Head of Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli said at the sixth meeting of agriculture ministers of the member countries of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Baku, Trend reports from the event Dec. 4.

Tahmazli said that in recent years, thanks to the reforms in agriculture, the sector of manufacture of consumer products has grown, which makes it topical to ensure the safety of food production.

Developments that are taking place in the field of agriculture are designed to provide manufacturers with the necessary information so that in the future they can meet the needs of the population, the agency head noted.

“We cooperate with many organizations, including economic cooperation organizations, so that Azerbaijan takes a firm position at the global level,” Tahmazli added. “Here we see tangible achievements, we also have great potential in the manufacture and export of agricultural products.”

According to the information provided by the agency head, from January through October this year, gross agricultural output increased by 7.2 percent year-on-year, animal production - by 2.7 percent, and food - by 9 percent.

The volume of exported sugar from January through October increased by 49.5 percent, fruit and vegetable juices - by 33.7 percent, tea - by 20 percent, healthy food additives - by 9.6 percent, Tahmazli noted.

