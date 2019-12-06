Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry buys 1 million mulberry saplings from China

6 December 2019 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Agriculture Ministry of Azerbaijan has purchased one million mulberry saplings from China within the framework of the State Program for the Development of Sericulture until 2025, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

According to the ministry, these saplings are resistant to adverse climatic conditions, therefore, the resulting product will be of high quality and competitive.

Saplings will be distributed to sericulture farmers in certain regions of the country free of charge.

In total, at the moment, 3.5 million mulberry saplings have been imported into the country. In 2016, 1.5 million sapling were imported from China, an additional one million more mulberry saplings were brought to the country in 2017 and 2018.

The state program eyes to bring the volume of mulberry cocoon production to 6,000 tons by 2025. According to the program's action plan, in the coming years it is planned to support the application of the cluster approach in cocoon and silkworm breeding, the creation of new productive breeds and hybrids of silkworm, as well as the expansion of scientific research on the primary sowing of mulberry trees and the creation of processing factories.

In accordance with the state program, in order to expand the feed supply of sericulture, the Agriculture Ministry is creating new mulberry orchards, importing climate-resistant mulberry saplings from China.

Currently, 5,543 manufacturers are involved in sericulture in Azerbaijan, covering 38 districts of the country.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Chinese company to help Uzbekistan establishing seed production
Business 11:49
China says to waive tariffs for some soybeans, pork purchased from U.S
China 10:27
4,000-year-old granaries discovered in central China's Neolithic ruins
China 02:55
Pompeo says U.S. warns partners of risks from 'untrusted' 5G networks
US 5 December 15:41
Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau to thoroughly prepare to receive Chinese tourists
Tourism 5 December 15:38
4.9-magnitude quake hits China, no casualties
China 5 December 08:48
Latest
Ali Ahmadov: YAP to be able to maintain its majority in parliament
Politics 11:59
Deputy minister: BTK has great importance in expanding ties between Azerbaijan & Bulgaria
Transport 11:57
Kazakhstan urges German business to jointly implement agriculture projects
Business 11:53
Chinese company to help Uzbekistan establishing seed production
Business 11:49
Tokayev: Kazakhstan ready to offer special benefits for German investors
Business 11:37
Iran discloses volume of cargoes loaded and unloaded in Hormozgan province
Business 11:34
Azerbaijani minister: Volume of cargo transportation via BTK to reach over 15 million tons
Transport 11:18
Azerbaijani company to export dried fruits to European markets
Business 11:09
Turkmenistan restores electricity supply to Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 11:06