Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry buys 1 million mulberry saplings from China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Agriculture Ministry of Azerbaijan has purchased one million mulberry saplings from China within the framework of the State Program for the Development of Sericulture until 2025, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

According to the ministry, these saplings are resistant to adverse climatic conditions, therefore, the resulting product will be of high quality and competitive.

Saplings will be distributed to sericulture farmers in certain regions of the country free of charge.

In total, at the moment, 3.5 million mulberry saplings have been imported into the country. In 2016, 1.5 million sapling were imported from China, an additional one million more mulberry saplings were brought to the country in 2017 and 2018.

The state program eyes to bring the volume of mulberry cocoon production to 6,000 tons by 2025. According to the program's action plan, in the coming years it is planned to support the application of the cluster approach in cocoon and silkworm breeding, the creation of new productive breeds and hybrids of silkworm, as well as the expansion of scientific research on the primary sowing of mulberry trees and the creation of processing factories.

In accordance with the state program, in order to expand the feed supply of sericulture, the Agriculture Ministry is creating new mulberry orchards, importing climate-resistant mulberry saplings from China.

Currently, 5,543 manufacturers are involved in sericulture in Azerbaijan, covering 38 districts of the country.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news