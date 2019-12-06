Iran, Belarus sign trade facilitation system agreement

6 December 2019 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Prices of some basic goods decline in Iran
Business 17:57
Azerbaijan, Belarus ink deal on int’l telecommunication services (PHOTO)
ICT 16:49
Fishing boat owners in Iran still wait on their gasoline quotas
Oil&Gas 14:02
Iran's Shazand Oil Refinery opens tender to buy carbon active
Tenders 13:42
Iran allocates funds for faster construction of Chabahar-Zahedan railway
Business 13:03
Iran may end up with $35B of budget deficit next year
Business 12:58
Latest
Trade turnover through “green corridor” in Azerbaijan reaches $7B
Finance 19:19
Transparency of customs operations in Azerbaijan at very high level (PHOTO)
Finance 19:17
Turkey’s trade with Uzbekistan grows by over $50M
Turkey 19:02
TANAP to increase transit potential of Georgia – ambassador
Oil&Gas 18:51
Turkmenistan implementing program to improve sphere of employment
Turkmenistan 18:32
Turkmenistan conducting exploration at oil-bearing structures near Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 18:26
Ukraine sees need to develop transport co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Transport 18:24
Israeli gov't signs $125m Czech Iron Dome deal
Israel 18:23
TAP completes Interconnection Agreements Public Consultation
Oil&Gas 18:23