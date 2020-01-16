Uzbekistan to apply domestic innovation in agricultural sector

16 January 2020 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Epsilon increases daily gas production at Khodzhikazgan, Kulbishkek fields in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 09:46
EBRD looking for new opportunities in Uzbekistan’s financial sector
Finance 09:02
Chinese Sinotruk, German MAN, Uzbek Uzavtosanoat create joint venture
Business 15 January 17:50
Uzbekistan’s Navoi MMC intends to attract loans from Russian banks
Business 15 January 17:50
Uzbekistan to be able to reduce fuel prices by joining EAEU
Business 15 January 17:17
Turkey discloses statistics on car exports to Uzbekistan
Business 15 January 16:39
Latest
Will Batumi and Poti ports satisfy Georgia's market demand in 2020?
Transport 11:18
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 16
Finance 11:13
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Jan. 16
Finance 11:11
Iran determined to increase production from Danan oil field
Oil&Gas 11:08
Turkmengas State Concern re-announces tender on overhaul of power turbine
Tenders 10:45
Kazakhstan’s Mangistauenergomunay to buy diesel fuel via tender
Tenders 10:44
PM: Compliance of Azerbaijan's dev't with UN strategies - one of main state goals
Politics 10:41
Azerbaijani oil prices on Jan. 15
Oil&Gas 10:40
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 16
Finance 10:33