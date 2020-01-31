Turkey leads by number of citizens working in Georgia

31 January 2020 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkey reduces LPG import from Russia
Turkey 15:12
Azerbaijan’s gas export to Turkey up
Oil&Gas 14:49
Georgia takes measures due to threat of coronavirus
Business 14:48
Share of natural gas in electricity generation slightly up in Turkey
Turkey 13:06
Turkmenistan leads in supply of aviation kerosene to Georgia
Oil&Gas 13:03
Domestic consumption of electricity in Georgia increases
Oil&Gas 12:26
Latest
New varieties of wheat, barley, peas introduced in Azerbaijan
Economy 15:14
Turkey reduces LPG import from Russia
Turkey 15:12
Azerbaijani ASPU - George Washington University to offer master's degree program
Society 15:08
US introducing digital technologies in Turkmen agribusiness
Business 15:08
CPC-Kazakhstan, CPC-Russia extend tender to purchase uninterruptible power supplies
Tenders 15:03
Eight students of Baku Higher Oil School who haven’t yet received diplomas, have received job offer from BP
Society 14:49
Azerbaijan’s gas export to Turkey up
Oil&Gas 14:49
Georgia takes measures due to threat of coronavirus
Business 14:48
Azerbaijan’s Baku Insaat Isgele company to export its products to regional countries
Business 14:48