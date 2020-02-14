Export of products from Iran’s Hormozgan province revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Non-oil products worth $18 billion were exported via the customs of Iran’s Hormozgan province for ten months (from March 21, 2019 through Jan. 20, 2020), said Abolfaz Akbarpour, customs inspector of the Hormozgan province, Trend reports referring to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Akbarpour noted that the export of products was three times higher than the imports in terms of weight.

The customs inspector added that over the past ten months, 6 million tons of goods worth $13.5 billion were imported via the customs of Hormozgan province.

Akbarpour said that over 80 million tons of cargoes were loaded and unloaded at the customs of the province.

The inspector noted that 1.7 million tons of essential products were imported via the ports of the province over the past ten months, and its bigger part was released from the customs.

Iran has exported 115 million tons of non-oil products worth $35.5 billion and imported 28 million tons of goods worth $36 billion over the past ten months (from March 21, 2019 through Jan. 20, 2020).