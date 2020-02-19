Azerbaijan’s Agency for Development of SMEs to support entrepreneurs at UEFA EURO 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) will render support to entrepreneurs during UEFA EURO 2020, Chairman of Board of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Orkhan Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remark in Baku at the event entitled "EURO 2020: prospects for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Trend reports on Feb. 19.

“Many international events have been recently held in Azerbaijan,” the chairman added. “Various sports stadiums are being built and the necessary infrastructure is being created for these events. The Baku Olympic Stadium was built and commissioned to hold international football competitions in Baku. Several matches important from in terms of world football have been already held there.”

"I believe that this event will traditionally be held at the highest level,” Mammadov added. “Football is considered the number one kind of sports in most countries and much attention is paid to such matches. Azerbaijan will host UEFA EURO matches for the first time being one 11 host countries."

Mammadov expressed confidence that during the tournament many sectors of the tourism sector will be involved.

“Therefore, it is necessary to intensify the activity of small and medium-sized enterprises in this sphere,” the chairman said.

"Guests from neighboring Turkey, as well as Switzerland and Wales will arrive in Baku,” Mammadov added. “The whole world knows about the fans from Turkey. The Welsh, being British, are also known for their fanaticism in football and a great number of tourists are expected to arrive from Wales. Switzerland is also known for its fans."

The chairman said that within this tournament, AFFA together with UEFA will open a fan zone, similar to that one during F1 racing, in which there are always many visitors.

Mammadov informed the audience that the fan zones will open a little earlier before the matches and will be open until the end of the season - according to the UEFA standards.

“The Agency guarantees that SMEs will receive the necessary support in this sphere,” the chairman said.

"All conditions will be created at the stadium for the representatives of small and medium-sized businesses," Mammadov added.

The 16th UEFA EURO 2020 will be held in Baku this year. Four matches of EURO 2020 will be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium. Three of them are a group stage match, and one – 1/4 final match.

According to the UEFA match schedule, three matches of Group A will be held in Baku on June 13, 17 and 21. The 1/4 final match will be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium on July 4.