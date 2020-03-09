Turkmen president instructs to expand sales markets for domestic products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has ordered to expand the sale markets of local production, to develop efficient mechanisms of business support, Trend reports via the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

The president also noted that based on the profound analysis, it was necessary to provide integrated measures for reduction of impact of global modern risks on national economy.

"It is necessary to intensify the preparation of a package of measures regarding the economy of Turkmenistan, together with international partners. Today, one of the priority issues is the full provision of the the domestic market with necessary goods, despite the crisis phenomena in the global economy," Berdimuhamedov said.

Stable economic growth is formed up as a result of rapid growth of domestic production and industrial self-sustainability level, he noted.

In this context, the importance of establishing close contacts between big corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises was highlighted.

“At the same time, it is necessary to take relative measures aimed at increasing the awareness of personnel of economic complex about the latest achievements in this sphere especially about advanced technologies”, the president added.