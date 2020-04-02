EBRD supports strategic investment projects of Turkey's Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi

Business 2 April 2020 18:39 (UTC+04:00)
EBRD supports strategic investment projects of Turkey's Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Latest
Turkmenistan improves national insurance system Business 19:07
Azerbaijan’s large industrial corporation temporarily suspends its activity Business 19:00
Mehriban Aliyeva: The memory of our brave sons who died heroically for the Motherland in the April battles will always live in our hearts (PHOTO) Politics 18:58
French army reports four soldiers positive for coronavirus in West Africa Europe 18:56
TOP-10 private non-oil exporting companies in Azerbaijan Business 18:44
EBRD supports strategic investment projects of Turkey's Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi Business 18:39
President Ilham Aliyev: All decisions made by state should be enforced without exception and without any privileges Politics 18:37
Georgia continues to return its citizens back Transport 18:35
Increase in demand for used cars expected in Azerbaijan Transport 18:22
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani entrepreneurs fulfilling their civic duty with dignity Politics 18:21
President Ilham Aliyev: Large-scale economic and social package will protect those in sensitive category from this crisis Politics 18:12
Diesel, petrol prices increase in Kazakhstan Business 18:12
Azerbaijan's export of goods via “single window” significantly up in March 2020 Business 18:10
Georgia evacuates 179 citizens from Amsterdam Transport 18:09
President Ilham Aliyev: Additional measures will be taken in area of improving banking sector and financing real economy Politics 18:08
National Bank: Georgian exports decline Business 18:02
President Ilham Aliyev: Outlined reforms related to our overall economic development should be deepened Politics 18:01
Uzbekistan sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan Uzbekistan 18:01
İndependent groups working to develop coronavirus vaccine in Iran Iran 17:58
President Ilham Aliyev: All business entities without exception must get out of shadow Politics 17:55
President Ilham Aliyev: It is necessary to try to maximize domestic demand through domestic production Politics 17:51
Azerbaijan, China sign assistance acts to fight COVID-19 (PHOTO) Politics 17:38
National Bank of Georgia announces plan to reduce negative effects of coronavirus on Georgian economy Finance 17:37
EBRD allocates funds to increase energy efficiency of Georgia Oil&Gas 17:31
Azerbaijani parliament carrying out structural reforms Politics 17:31
Azerbaijani deputy minister: Entrepreneurs doing business transparently to benefit more from state support (INTERVIEW) Economy 17:24
Turkmenistan makes amendments to its Customs Code Business 17:24
Export sales via Azerbaijan's Azexport website decrease Economy 17:16
EU launches grant competition in Georgia to meet coronavirus challenges Business 17:16
Iran's North Drilling Company receives IMS certificate Business 17:13
Minister: Georgia expects peak stage of coronavirus in second half of April Georgia 17:12
Voluntary insurance payments in Azerbaijan for February 2020 grow Economy 17:06
Kazakh trasnport company opens tender to buy diesel fuel Tenders 17:05
Uzbekistan reduces prices for imported diesel fuel Oil&Gas 17:05
Turkmenistan expands lands outlined for potato harvesting Business 17:04
Capital of Iran's Keshavarzi Bank increases Finance 16:38
Czech Republic does not recognize so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:26
US-based radiology journal reports first COVID-19-associated case of brain damage Other News 16:25
Azerbaijan Banks Association makes statement Society 16:12
Iran's official warns against buying foreign property to invest Business 15:51
Azerbaijan's instrument-making plant temporarily suspends its operation Business 15:51
Swiss coronavirus cases top 18,000, death toll rises to 432 Europe 15:48
Georgian PM thanks country’s partners for support in fight against coronavirus Georgia 15:46
Turkmenistan, Georgia discuss possible use of land plot in Poti port Business 15:44
Azerbaijan increases export of cotton yarn Business 15:40
Trade volume between Iran, EAEU via Gilan province revealed Finance 15:17
Azerbaijan increases export of satellite services ICT 15:16
Turkey decreases chemicals export to world markets World 15:14
Kazakhstan's reconsiders its macroeconomic forecast for 2020 Business 15:13
Iranian MP: Iran's blacklisting by the FATF showed certain effect Finance 15:12
Head of Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs replaced in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 15:11
Georgia limits all online sales except main products Business 15:10
Azerbaijan’s MFA issues statement on anniversary of Kalbajar district’s occupation and April 2016 escalation Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:01
Banks of Uzbekistan take additional measures to meet needs of their clients Finance 14:50
Azerbaijani Karabakh community issues statement n 27th anniversary of occupation of Kalbajar district Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:50
Iran, Oman to launch cargo transportation Business 14:40
Uzbekistan continues to increase production of protective masks Business 14:37
Canada doesn’t recognize so-called “elections” held in Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:35
Turkey, Georgia permit Uzbek trucks to pass across Georgian-Turkish border Transport 14:25
TABIB: Heads of organizations must minimize contacts among employees in Azerbaijan Society 14:23
ADB, Asia Alliance Bank supports trade operations in Uzbekistan Finance 14:22
Azerbaijan studying coronavirus epidemic peak period Society 14:22
Number of people infected with coronavirus in Iran keeps increasing Iran 14:11
Harmful emissions from cars down in Azerbaijan Economy 14:10
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Iranian ports down Transport 14:10
Donation opportunity from AtaBank to fight coronavirus Economy 14:00
Road traffic decreases in Iran Iran 13:59
Kazakhstan forecasts reducing oil production amid unstable foreign economic situation Oil&Gas 13:52
Cabinet of Ministers: Situation related to coronavirus may improve in Azerbaijan Society 13:45
Cabinet of Ministers: Azerbaijan developing mechanism for transportation of patients from districts to Baku Society 13:31
More companies donate to Georgia's StopCov fund Finance 13:19
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for procurement of worm drive Tenders 13:16
One person infects dozens of people with coronavirus in Azerbaijan Society 13:16
BASF aims to grow in Azerbaijan’s petrochemicals industry Oil&Gas 13:13
Cabinet of Ministers: Work on minimizing damage to Azerbaijan's population ongoing Society 13:01
BASF is prepared to serve entire SOCAR group with its solutions Oil&Gas 12:58
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV announces tender to attract equipment maintenance services Tenders 12:58
TABIB appeals to Azerbaijani citizens not to leave their homes without urgency Society 12:56
Emergency situation may be declared in Azerbaijan Society 12:55
Georgian National Bank deposits increase Finance 12:47
Azerbaijan starting production of medical masks Economy 12:43
Hassan Rouhani: No currency shortage in Iran Iran 12:30
Azerbaijan to prepare permission documents for citizens to go outside Society 12:24
TABIB: Effective way of protection against infection is self-isolation Society 12:20
President Ilham Aliyev: April wars demonstrated strength of our state and our army, unity and patriotism of our people (PHOTO) Politics 12:17
Azerbaijani MFA: So-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh strongly condemned by int’l community Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:13
Number of companies with Iranian capital registered in Turkey down Turkey 11:54
41 more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan Politics 11:44
Gas supply may need some halting with lower oil prices Oil&Gas 11:42
Indian company to launch pharmaceutical enterprise in Uzbekistan Business 11:38
AsiaMoney magazine names largest credit institution in Uzbekistan Finance 11:37
Georgia reports 130 confirmed cases of coronavirus Georgia 11:36
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 2 Finance 11:33
Turkmenistan establishes coronavirus hot line Turkmenistan 11:26
China sends humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan to help battle coronavirus Kazakhstan 11:25
Thailand reports 104 new coronavirus cases, three new deaths Other News 11:21
Gold price down in Azerbaijan April 2 Finance 11:19
Greece quarantines camp after migrants test coronavirus positive Europe 11:15
Turkey's health minister: COVID-19 death toll increases to 277 Turkey 11:07
Uzbek-Tajik agricultural trade hit by coronavirus, yet continues Business 11:00
All news