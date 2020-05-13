Georgia's Parliament amends Tax Code within anti-crisis plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The draft law on amendments to the Tax Code is considered by the Parliament of Georgia, Trend reports via Inter Press News Georgia.

As the Speaker of the Parliament Archil Talakvadze told, the lawmakers at the sitting of the Bureau, the draft law will be discussed and adopted as soon as possible.

"The amendments to the Tax Code of Georgia are too important. This is an anti-crisis package that has already been introduced and we will have to work in a very short time. Here are a number of important decisions and measures we have developed, including exemption of our citizens, with the salaries up to 750 lari ($234.33), from income tax,” said Archil Talakvadze.

According to the government's anti-crisis economic plan, the employees who have not been laid off during the pandemic and receive less than 750 lari ($234.33) salary, will be exempted from income tax for the next six months.

Those who earn less than 1,500 lari ($468.65), income tax will only apply to a 750 lari ($234.33) tax base.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356