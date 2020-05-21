At Fiat Chrysler's Brazil plant, production resumes with safety checks

Business 21 May 2020 05:31 (UTC+04:00)
At Fiat Chrysler's Brazil plant, production resumes with safety checks

Before going to work these days, employees at the Brazilian unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCHA.MI) have to get a health check using a mobile app every morning, Trend reports citing Reuters.

It is one of several measures the automaker has implemented to fight the novel coronavirus in South America’s top auto producing country. Carmakers in Brazil cautiously restarted production this month, concerned not just about the virus spreading, but also about whether there will be any demand for the cars amid the health crisis.

But low demand also means less workers, which is helping keep employees apart.

At FCA - Brazil’s top auto seller when you combine its brands Fiat and Jeep - only 65% of its 11,000 workers are going to its factory in Betim, in the state of Minas Gerais. Others are furloughed or work from home.

After they pass a mandatory health test at home, more than 90% of workers get to the factory by taking company buses, said Neylor Bastos, who heads FCA’s health operations in Latin America. The company expanded its bus fleet, he said, to ensure the vehicles operate half full for social distancing.

“At the plant, we have a system that controls worker temperatures,” Bastos said. “All people are monitored and if anyone has a temperature over 37.5 Celsius (99.5 Fahrenheit), that person will go straight to the medical facility ... and then goes home.”

He said if any worker tests positive for coronavirus, they will deep clean any areas where the person worked within a radius of 4 meters (13 feet), and trace any interaction the person may have had with nearby workers.

Fiat Chrysler does not have a private supply of coronavirus tests, but Bastos said they are confident they can get tests through the national health system for any workers that need it, even though Brazil’s health care system is strained.

So far, Fiat Chrysler has not reported any coronavirus cases, the company said.

Calls to the metalworkers union in Betim went unanswered.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakh parliament makes amendments to international cargo tracking
Kazakh parliament makes amendments to international cargo tracking
Kazakhstan's Kuryk port talks operations during COVID-19 pandemic
Kazakhstan's Kuryk port talks operations during COVID-19 pandemic
Kazakhstan to start forward purchase of agriculture goods
Kazakhstan to start forward purchase of agriculture goods
Loading Bars
Latest
At Fiat Chrysler's Brazil plant, production resumes with safety checks Business 05:31
Global coronavirus cases surpass 5 million, infections rising in South America World 04:43
Over 800 COVID-19 cases found in Ireland's meat processing plants Europe 03:55
18 killed in Houthi rebel attack in central province Arab World 03:07
U.S. F-35 fighter jet crashes at Florida base, pilot in stable condition US 02:19
Iran writes to IMO on US threats against oil tankers Politics 01:35
Apollo Global invests $1.75 billion in U.S. supermarket operator Albertsons Business 00:50
Canada recommends masks, says emergency loans have no cap but many limits Other News 00:01
3 killed as super cyclone Amphan batters India's West Bengal, Odisha Other News 20 May 23:07
How COVID-19 benefits digitalization in oil & gas sector? Oil&Gas 20 May 22:30
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests Society 20 May 22:21
WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a day as cases approach five million World 20 May 21:38
Prices for renting apartments surge in Baku Society 20 May 20:58
Demand for notes of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply Finance 20 May 20:46
Turkmenistan improves fuel supply infrastructure in Dashoguz region Oil&Gas 20 May 20:31
Azerbaijani, Spanish FMs mull development of political relations Politics 20 May 20:03
Georgia's Silk Road Group talks ongoing projects Construction 20 May 19:56
Azerbaijan to export honey to Arab countries Business 20 May 19:48
Georgia purchases 30K COVID-19 rapid tests with WB support Business 20 May 19:30
Over 20K Georgian citizens abroad supported amid COVID-19 outbreak Transport 20 May 19:25
Georgia reduces oil product imports Oil&Gas 20 May 19:14
Analyst: Iran's oil industry won't suffer big from oil price drop Oil&Gas 20 May 19:12
Georgia sees decrease in unemployment rate in 1Q2020 Business 20 May 19:11
Iran increases its railway fleet Transport 20 May 19:00
Georgian banks' net profit up Finance 20 May 18:56
Number of registered legal entities with foreign investments in Azerbaijan disclosed Economy 20 May 18:54
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 23 Oil&Gas 20 May 18:51
By the numbers: Analysis of tax revenues for Azerbaijan's state budget Finance 20 May 18:42
Ukraine, Georgia may resume flights from July 1 Transport 20 May 18:41
Number of water facilities to be commissioned in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 20 May 18:40
Iran's industries can import basic materials without limitations Business 20 May 18:28
Kazakh parliament makes amendments to international cargo tracking Transport 20 May 18:25
Kazakhstan's Kuryk port talks operations during COVID-19 pandemic Transport 20 May 18:23
First container train via new route arrives from China to Turkmenistan Transport 20 May 18:15
Greg Weiner on Azerbaijan's co-op with Cisco: beneficial, farsighted move Politics 20 May 18:06
BSTDB will readily assist its member countries in increasing intra-regional trade Finance 20 May 18:04
Kazakhstan to start forward purchase of agriculture goods Business 20 May 18:00
What infrastructure projects are planned in Georgia's capital for 2020? Construction 20 May 18:00
Azerbaijan reveals 113 new COVID-19 cases Society 20 May 18:00
Dmitry Pankin: BSTDB is able to redirect additional funds to help SMEs amid COVID-19 Finance 20 May 17:59
Tajikistan sends construction materials to Uzbekistan Construction 20 May 17:54
Liabilities of Kazakh banks grow as customers deposits increase Finance 20 May 17:52
Iran to renovate transportation fleet via import Business 20 May 17:51
Azerbaijan makes amendments to law on industrial, household waste Society 20 May 17:51
Uzbekistan sends large shipment of copper to Turkey Business 20 May 17:44
Uzbekneftegaz increases gas condensate production at South Kemachi field Oil&Gas 20 May 17:43
Ambassador talks importance of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan ports co-op Transport 20 May 17:41
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, China discuss joint railroad project Transport 20 May 17:33
Iran reveals fisher products exported from Hormozgan Province Business 20 May 17:30
Georgia sees increase in PPI for industrial products Business 20 May 17:29
Kazakhstan looks to attract investments through building French fries plant Business 20 May 17:29
Azerbaijan Railways CJSC talks plans in post-pandemic period Society 20 May 17:24
Eni Turkmenistan to buy materials for high pressure water lines via tender Tenders 20 May 17:14
Kazakh coal extracting venture to buy spare parts via tender Tenders 20 May 17:14
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender for modernization services Tenders 20 May 17:14
Iran eyes making most of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway Business 20 May 17:10
Review of structure of expenditure of Azerbaijani state budget in 2019 Finance 20 May 17:06
Turkey marks decrease in job seekers going to Turkmenistan Turkey 20 May 17:05
Geostat reveals producer price indices for services in Georgia Business 20 May 17:03
Iran's Yazd-Eqlid railroad in need of more state funds to wrap up construction Transport 20 May 17:02
Big drop in Turkey's cargo deliveries to Afghanistan, data says Turkey 20 May 17:01
Hegmataneh petrochemical plant to be commissioned in Iran Business 20 May 16:59
WoodMac.: National oil companies to cut exploration budgets by over a quarter Oil&Gas 20 May 16:55
Turkmenistan's import of leather products from Turkey in April 2020 notably down Turkey 20 May 16:52
Operations of Kazakhstan's Tengiz field to face suspension as COVID-19 cases increase Oil&Gas 20 May 16:49
FAO talks about impact of COVID-19 on global food system Business 20 May 16:46
Azerbaijani MP: DOST centers - logical consequence of social policy Economy 20 May 16:42
Azerbaijan launches e-auction system Business 20 May 16:37
Turkmen Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries buys electrical equipment via tender Tenders 20 May 16:32
Turkish state service opens tender on car renting services Turkey 20 May 16:32
New bridge to be built over Astarachay river Construction 20 May 16:26
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan: capex and opex fluctuations in 10 years Oil&Gas 20 May 16:16
MFA: Azerbaijani citizens return in accordance with order of registration on special website Politics 20 May 15:57
Review of Georgia's agriculture statistics in 1Q2020 Business 20 May 15:48
Review of Georgia's Export Price Index Business 20 May 15:45
Geostat: Import Price Index up in Georgia Business 20 May 15:45
Domestic Producer Price Index for Industrial Products up in Georgia Business 20 May 15:44
Petrol imports down in Georgia Oil&Gas 20 May 15:44
Georgian TBC Bank Group plans expansion in Uzbek banking sector Finance 20 May 15:43
Investments into Turkmenistan's Fuel and Energy Complex revealed Oil&Gas 20 May 15:36
Average monthly salary grows in Azerbaijan Finance 20 May 15:28
Georgia's COVID-19 cases climb to 713 Georgia 20 May 15:24
Kazakhstan's cargo transportation by air dwindles Transport 20 May 15:15
Azerbaijani State Migration Service talks rendering e-services to migrants Society 20 May 15:13
Iran's car-making giants declare pre-sold cars statistics Business 20 May 15:08
Cargo deliveries from France to Turkey go downhill Turkey 20 May 14:56
Turkey's cargo transportation by trucks to Ukraine surges Turkey 20 May 14:49
Turkish companies to help Uzbekistan implement chemical sector projects Construction 20 May 14:49
Volume of investments in Iranian Zanjan Province's housing sector revealed Business 20 May 14:46
Azerbaijan develops new law for citizens obtaining citizenship of another country Society 20 May 14:29
Iran reveals its COVID-19 statistics for May 20 Politics 20 May 14:23
Deportation of Azerbaijani citizens from foreign countries suspended - State Migration Service Society 20 May 14:21
Expert names top-priority goals for Azerbaijan's economic development Business 20 May 14:12
Revenues to Azerbaijan's state budget up, coming from all sources Finance 20 May 14:00
Over 50 companies apply to take part in Uzbekistan's wind energy tender Oil&Gas 20 May 13:56
Iran talks value of mining products exported from Razavi Khorasan Province Business 20 May 13:53
Japan ruling party calls for 'policy mix' of monetary and fiscal stimulus Other News 20 May 13:53
Euro zone April inflation revised down to nearly four-year low Europe 20 May 13:52
Azerbaijan's Lachin tanker on its first voyage, en route to Kulevi port Oil&Gas 20 May 13:48
Money supply in Uzbekistan increases Finance 20 May 13:43
All news