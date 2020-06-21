Turkey marks plunge in number of its citizens looking for job in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Popularity of Russia among Turkish citizens in terms of job finding declined in the first five months of 2020, Turkish Employment Agency (İŞKUR) told Trend on June 21.

According to the agency, over the reporting period, the number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Russia through İŞKUR plummeted by 73 percent, compared to the same period in 2019.

As reported, 275 Turkish citizens visited Russia through İŞKUR.

In general, 4,288 Turkish citizens went abroad via the agency, which is 50.2 percent less than from January through May 2019.

In May 2020, 41,235 citizens were provided with jobs through this agency in Turkey.

Some 35.6 percent of the total number of employed citizens accounted for women and 64.4 percent for men.

In May 2020, 97.1 percent of the total number of citizens provided with jobs accounted for the private sector, İŞKUR said.

The number of unemployed in Turkey in the reporting month amounted to over 3.5 million people, 48.4 percent of which are women, and 51.6 percent are men.

