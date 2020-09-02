Georgia opens wine cellar in Sweden

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Georgia has opened wine cellar in Vejby Vingard, a small winery in southern region of Sweden,Trend reports via Georgian media.

Ambassador of Georgia to Sweden Malkhaz Kakabadze and Deputy Head of International Relations Committee at the Riksdag Hans Wallmark greeted guests at the hosted inauguration ceremony.

The ceremony was followed by a reception where guests were offered Georgian traditional dishes.

Ambassador of Sweden to Georgia Ulrik Tidestrom highlighted the inauguration of the new wine cellar on his Twitter account.

Georgia, according to American Wine Association (AAWE), is on of the top 20 wine exporters in the world.

AAWE said Georgia ranked 16th among wine exporting countries in 2019 with wine exports totaling $222 million. Georgia leads by the share of wine exports and accounts for 5.9 percent in total exports that is the highest rate among wine exporters and is ahead of countries such as France, Italy, Spain.

